Moscow considers possibility of organizing Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Moscow considers the possibility of organizing a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the upcoming CIS summit on October 12 in Kyrgyzstan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RBC in an interview.

“The dialogue between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia around the entire complex of the issues of resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict never stopped. We hope such contacts continue. We are discussing the possibility of holding such discussions at the foreign ministerial level within the framework of the upcoming CIS summit in Bishkek on October 12 this year. The Azerbaijani side has already given its principled agreement. And we expect the Armenian side to also approach this issue responsibly and agree to participate in such negotiations,” Galuzin said.