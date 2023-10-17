‘Decisions on September 20 ceasefire were made by Nagorno-Karabakh,’ says PM’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. All decisions about the September 20 ceasefire between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan were made by Nagorno-Karabakh, while Armenia did not have any information on the mechanisms of discussions of documents and the format of decision-making, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said on September 24.

“We once again inform that all decisions about the September 20 ceasefire were made by Nagorno-Karabakh. The Republic of Armenia was not involved in the decision-making. The Republic of Armenia was generally aware that a process was taking place but did not have concrete information about nuances. The Republic of Armenia did not have information about the mechanisms of discussions on documents and the format of decision-making. Nagorno-Karabakh discussed and agreed the issues with and/or through the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” Baghdasaryan said in a statement.