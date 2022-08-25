Armenia names new Ambassador to Georgia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Smbatyan has been appointed as Armenia’s new Ambassador to Georgia according to the decree of President Vahagn Khachaturyan.
According to another presidential decree, Ruben Sadoyan has been relieved from the position of Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia.
- 13:27 International selection procedure announced for construction of 34km section of Tranche 2 of North-South Road Corridor
- 13:12 Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel trilateral meeting expected in Brussels
- 12:45 Armenian PM arrives in Kyrgyzstan on working visit
- 12:06 President of Artsakh receives the delegation of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia
- 11:38 Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section open for two-way traffic – Artsakh interior ministry
- 11:13 PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Uruguay on Independence Day
- 11:12 From heavy industry to military production: How 5-Year Plans contributed to Korea’s rapid economic development
- 10:53 Daniel Raiskin: “I have been connected with Armenia and Armenian music for many years”
- 10:35 Armenia names new Ambassador to Georgia
- 10:25 Construction boom named main culprit behind high air pollution levels in Yerevan
- 10:20 Armenian government to incentivize businesses hiring unemployed people
- 10:01 20 families from Aghavno and Berdzor settle in Armenia’s Syunik province
- 09:54 India to send medicines to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance
- 09:51 European Stocks - 24-08-22
- 09:50 US stocks up - 24-08-22
- 09:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-22
- 09:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-08-22
- 09:46 Oil Prices Up - 24-08-22
- 09:37 Gevorgyan, Sargsyan, Mkrtchyan win in 5th round of European Women's Individual Chess Championship
- 09:18 United States names new OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair
- 08.24-21:10 Tigran Avinyan participates in the resumption of Sisian’s stone processing workshop
- 08.24-20:28 Iran receives the US response on the nuclear deal
- 08.24-18:19 In a conversation with his French counterpart, Armenian FM highlights the importance of repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 08.24-17:42 Allied relations with Russia are developing dynamically – PM Pashinyan receives Governor of Omsk
- 08.24-17:18 PM Pashinyan offers condolences to the President of Kyrgyzstan regarding the tragic traffic accident in Ulyanovsk region
20:18, 08.23.2022
3826 views Russian Investigative Committee says other people might be involved in Darya Dugina’s murder
14:44, 08.18.2022
3529 views Armenian National Security Service submits bill on setting up border crossing points with Azerbaijan
20:52, 08.19.2022
3491 views ECHR comments on the displacement of the population of Berdzor and Aghavno communities
19:41, 08.18.2022
3352 views Moscow warns about contacts with "unfriendly" countries
09:32, 08.22.2022
3255 views Armenia and EU have the opportunity to cooperate in all fields: Ambassador Wiktorin’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS