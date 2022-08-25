Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August 2022

Armenia names new Ambassador to Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Smbatyan has been appointed as Armenia’s new Ambassador to Georgia according to the decree of President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

According to another presidential decree, Ruben Sadoyan has been relieved from the position of Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia.








