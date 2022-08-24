In pictures: Aghavno residents bid final farewell to their hometown

Aghavno residents Avetis and Anahit swimming in the village river

AGHAVNO-YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Every time visiting Artsakh through Berdzor, probably all of us have paid attention to the houses with red roofs in Aghavno, a village with a beautiful and amazing view. However, current times are not so “good times” for the village residents as August 25 is the last day and they have to leave their homes…

Photography is often called a “universal language” as the photos taken sometimes tell more than words can convey.

In order to capture the moment and tell the world about these pictures through a camera, ARMENPRESS photographer visited Aghavno, that cozy corner, which has recently became under the focus of everyone.

Russian peacekeepers have already deployed a checkpoint at the entrance of the village and only let residents and their families in, but are not very kind to reporters and cameras. However, one of the main figures of the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, presenting himself as an international reporter, very quietly took a photo of the village and the people living there, with the accompany of the Russian peacekeepers.

The residents of Aghavno mainly stay silent these days. Many of them are engaged in taking out their last things from their homes. This silence is sometimes broken by the sounds of children playing in the river Aghavno. The youngest ones may not even realize that after a few days they will no longer hear the sound of the river and will not be able to cool off in the cold water of the river during hot summer. Teenagers, who more or less understand what is happening, are trying to keep the last warm moments in their memory…

Going up from the river, you again see the houses with red roofs of Aghavno, and outside houses – the people placing their items in trucks, for whom the most valuable and important thing will never fit in any truck…

Soul-stirring scenes…On the one hand, houses being emptied, and on the other hand, “We will return again and will live in Aghavno” written on walls. You can’t take away hope from people…

While residents of Aghavno are taking their last items out of homes, Avetis is playing as usual in his home village

Women in Aghavno try to take everything with them, even the mirror

Recently, Aghavno was deprived of electricity. Village head Andranik Chavushyan turns on the only electricity of these days – the power generator

Family is also taking the piano out of home

A woman preparing to leave her home in Aghavno. The Russian-language writing on the wall says ‘I want to live in peace’

Local men loading their belongings into a truck before departure

A baffled toddler watches his family burn pieces of their furniture

Aghavno residents prefer to burn their belongings which are too difficult to transport

A distraught woman crying outside her home

A dog confusingly watches everyone leaving the village

Children’s toys lay on the ground of the local school

Uphill view of Aghavno