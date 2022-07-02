‘We love you Armenia’ - 50 Cent performs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hosted American rapper 50 Cent on July 1 at the Hrazdan Stadium within the frames of the Haya Festival.

The rapper performed his best hits such as In Da Club, Candy Shop, P.I.M.P., Ayo Technology, and other songs during the concert.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

He reminded that he is in Armenia for the first time, adding that he likes the audience.

“We love you Armenia”, the rapper said at the end of the concert.

He was performing with G-Unit band.

Haya Festival was founded in 2022 by Sona Hovhannisyan, the Co-Founder and General Manager of Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival.