2.5 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. At 17:03 local time (13:03 Greenwich Mean Time) on May 17, the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake 3 km west of Khashtarak village, 10 km deep epicenter.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the earthquake was felt in a number of villages in Tavush Province.