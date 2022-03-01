Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

FC Urartu’s Narek Grigoryan signed by Poland’s Jagiellonia Białystok

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Football Team footballer Narek Grigoryan of Urartu FC was signed by the Jagiellonia Białystok football club of Poland’s top professional football league.

"Grigoryan’s contract with Jagiellonia is valid until the end of the current season, with the option to buy," the club said on social media. 

The Armenian will play with number 18.

Robert Arzumanyan also used to play for Jagiellonia.

 








