COVID-19: Armenia in EU’s green zone

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus situation is relatively calm in Armenia, with the virus reproduction number being below 1 at 0,9.

The CDC Director of the Department of Epidemiology of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases Romella Abovyan told ARMENPRESS that the virus reproduction number dropped 54% in the last 14 days compared to the previous two weeks.

“The share of positive tests is 1,3%. The hospitals aren’t overloaded now. The good news is that now, according to EU standards, Armenia is in the green zone,” Abovyan said.

However, Abovyan warned that they are expecting a rise in the new cases due to what she described as widespread non-compliance with safety guidelines and the active contacts between people during the holidays.