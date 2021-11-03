12% of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, says Armenian health minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 12% of the adult population of Armenia is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said during an interview to Public Television.

She said that 28% of the adult population has received the first dose.

So far, 817,290 doses were administered, from which more than 562,000 are first dose jabs and 254,000 are second dose jabs.

“We have an abrupt increase of the vaccination pace in the last month,” Avanesyan said, adding that the healthcare system in Armenia is ready to administer up to 30,000 doses in a day.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan