Armenia’s caretaker healthcare minister apologizes to families of missing servicemen

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan has apologized to the families of missing servicemen in connection with the fact of improper maintenance of bodies and remains of the killed servicemen in the Abovyan branch of the Forensic-Medical Center.

She said in a statement on social media that it has been her mistake that she hasn’t visited again the places where the bodies and remains of the killed servicemen have been kept after some transportations to see in what conditions they were being kept.

“I assure you that in the past year the Forensic-Medical Center has done the utmost to ensure the forensic-medical examinations and identification process. An internal investigation will be carried out with respective consequences. I want to state once again that the ministry has always tried to provide transparent information and is always in touch with the relatives of the victims. Today the Forensic-Medical Center will again publish information about the process and results of the examinations of the bodies and the remains”, she said, adding that the bodies and the remains in the morgues have already passed expertise and the information about the results has always been available to their families.

