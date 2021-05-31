ECHR sets deadline for providing information about 6 Armenians kept by Azerbaijan as hostages

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The ECHR has set a deadline for Azerbaijan until June 4 for providing information about the status of the 6 Armenian servicemen that were taken hostage by Azerbaijan in a bordering area in Gegharkunik Province on May 27, ARMENPRESS reports ‘’Lurer’’ news of Public TV informed, adding that the representatives of the Red Cross in Baku have not visited the detainees so far.

Zara Amatuni, head of communications programs at the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia told ‘’Lurer’’ news program that the representatives of the Red Cross in Baku have visited the other Armenian POWs and civilian hostages and delivered the video messages of their parents.