Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Threshold for passing to the National Assembly reduced for parties, increased for blocs

Threshold for passing to the National Assembly reduced for parties, increased for blocs

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia adopted at the second reading the package of bills on electoral code amendments. ARMENPRESS reports the package was adopted unanimously – 81 MPS voting in favor.

The package envisages reduction of the threshold for passing to the parliament for parties from 5% to 4%, while increasing that for blocs of parties – 8% for blocs comprised of up to 3 parties and 10% for blocs comprised of over 4 parties.

The Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR have expressed a positive opinion of the bill on amendments to the Electoral Code and the package of bills attached to it.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration