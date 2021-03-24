Lawmakers vote to lift martial law

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Parliament passed in a near unanimous 118-1-1 vote the opposition’s bill on lifting the martial law which was declared in Armenia in 2020 September when Azerbaijan launched the attack on Artsakh.

The bill on lifting the martial law was presented by the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia opposition parties.

By law, the decision of parliament to lift the martial law comes into effect immediately upon the Speaker's formalization, if no other timeframes are defined by the decision itself.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan