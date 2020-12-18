Marking 102nd anniversary of founding, ARMENPRESS eyes modernization and diversification

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. December 18th 2020 marks the 102nd anniversary of the founding of ARMENPRESS State News Agency.

ARMENPRESS chief executive Aram Ananyan remarked that the agency is planning to further strengthen its international reputation in the next year.

“Our goal is to increase our agency’s presence in international news flows, as well as make our production more diversified, modern and in conformity with the consumers’ demands. Soon we will have the technical opportunities for this, and we believe that our readers, subscribers and colleagues will very quickly notice the changes,” Ananyan commented.

In his words, ARMENPRESS has all opportunities to become the voice of Armenia. This year, all news agencies around the world were working in emergency regimes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Armenian media operated in extra difficult conditions because of the Artsakh war. “The pandemic and the war showed that the agency is able, and must have the strategic goal of becoming Armenia’s voice, and solve this objective. Today, it is more than important for our voice and ideas to be heard first of all to our allies, as well as all people, states and organizations interested in the fate of Armenia and Artsakh. We will make vigorous efforts in this direction,” Ananyan said.

ARMENPRESS was established on December 18, 1918. Back then, it was known as the Armenian Telegraph Agency.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan