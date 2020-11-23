Vahram Dumanyan replaces Arayik Harutyunyan in the post of Minister of Education

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Arayik Harutyunyan has been relieved of the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Vahram Dumanyan has been appointed to the post.

Vahram Dumanyan is the dean of Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics at the Yerevan State University.