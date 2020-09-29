“Praying for Armenia” – Kanye West voices support amid Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. American rapper and record producer Kanye West has voiced words of support to Armenia amid the Azerbaijani military attack.

“Praying for Armenia Praying for Breonna Taylor’s family Praying for a world ravaged by the pandemic Praying for God’s love to cover us all Cover our friends and family soften the hearts of the world Thank you God for our lives. In Jesus name Amen,” Kanye West, the husband of the Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian tweeted.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

The Artsakhi military suffered 84 killed servicemen with over 120 wounded.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, 4 gunships, 49 UAVs, 80 tanks and armored vehicles, 1 warplane and 82 other military vehicles.

