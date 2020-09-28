UNSC to discuss NK situation in extraordinary session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The UNSC plans to convene urgent behind-doors session Tuesday over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports a source of the organization told TASS.

‘’A discussion will be held in all probability on Tuesday, a behind-doors discussion’’, the source said.

According to TASS, the meeting has been initiated by a number of European states.

The format of the discussion assumes that only the diplomats of the 15 UNSC Member States will be present, without the presence of the representatives of the conflicting sides.