After gunning down Armenian soldier, Azerbaijan again blatantly plays the victim

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military has commented on Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov’s order to the Azerbaijani troops to maintain high combat readiness and vigilance.

“The concerned reaction of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister after their own provocation was fully predictable,” Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

As usually, the Azerbaijani top brass is spreading disinformation and attempting to put the blame on Armenia after their own provocation killed an Armenian soldier.

Junior Sergeant Hovik Tamazyan of the Armenian army sustained the fatal injuries while on duty at a military position in the northeastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border on September 16.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement that in recent days Azerbaijan has become active in this section of the border and attempted to carry out reinforcement works, which led to escalation.

“With the purpose of suppressing the adversary activity and preventing future escalations the Armenian Armed Forces vanguard units were forced to take appropriate countermeasures. As a result of the adversary’s provocation, Junior Sergeant Hovik Tamazyan sustained fatal gunshot and shrapnel wounds in the combat position of a military base in the northeastern section on September 16,” the defense ministry said.

“The entire responsibly for this situation and the border escalation falls on Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership,” it added.

After this, Hasanov announced he has ordered the Azerbaijani troops to “immediately and decisively prevent the possible provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in different directions.”

