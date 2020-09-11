CNN reminds Americans that Armenia tourism is re-opened

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. As more and more countries are re-opening for international tourism following the COVID-19 shutdowns, CNN reminded its readers that Armenia is also among the countries where Americans can travel to unrestricted.

Earlier on September 10, the Armenian government said that 10 or 20 airlines are planning to resume operations to Armenia within September 2020. There are no entry or exit restrictions, but travelers have a choice to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival or self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Travelers will need to take a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival or face mandatory isolation for 14 days. Passengers who get tested must isolate until they get a negative result. A list of testing sites can be found on Zvartnots International Airport's website,” CNN said, calling Armenia an “intriguing” country. In addition to the testing sites listed on the airport's website, there will be 20 testing sites located inside the airport to facilitate the process.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan