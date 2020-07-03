Parliament petitions Constitutional Court to delay examination of appeal relating to Kocharyan case

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Armenian Parliament submitted a petition to the Constitutional Court requesting to delay the examination of the case scheduled on July 7 on determining whether Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code [2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is charged under this article] complies with the Constitution, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

“The representative of the Parliament to the Constitutional Court submitted a petition to the Court requesting to postpone the examination of the case scheduled on July 7, provide to the Parliament the Armenian translations of the ECHR and the Venice Commission advisory opinions, as well as give a reasonable timeframe for getting acquainted with these opinions”, the Speaker said.

On July 18, 2019, the Constitutional Court of Armenia made a decision to suspend the proceedings of the cases on determining the compliance of the Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code to the Constitution based on the applications submitted by the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction and Robert Kocharyan. The Court also applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the Venice Commission for receiving opinions. The two international structures have already provided their response.

The examination of applications of 2nd President Kocharyan and the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on determining the compliance of the Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code with the Constitution is scheduled on July 7, at 11:00.

However, few days ago, Kocharyan’s attorney withdrew their application submitted to the Constitutional Court.

