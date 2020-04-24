‘We honour memory of Armenian Genocide victims’ – NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Premier of New South Wales, Australia, Gladys Berejiklian made a post on her Facebook account over the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On this solemn day, April 24, we honour the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide”, the NSW Premier said.

The Australian state of New South Wales has recognized the Armenian Genocide. In July 2019 Gladys Berejiklian visited Armenia for the fourth time, met with the Prime Minister and the President. She also gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, talking about the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and other topics. The NSW Premier also expressed hope that Australia will also recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan