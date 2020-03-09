Josep Borrell salutes developments in Armenia’s judicial system in a meeting with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors highlighted the intensive development of Armenia-EU relations and discussed issues referring to the future assistance to reform implementation in Armenia. Josep Borrell reaffirmed the readiness of the EU to support the reform implementation in Armenia. He saluted the fight against corruption, the developments in judicial system and other spheres in Armenia.

As an important component of Armenia-EU cooperation, PM Pashinyan and Josep Borrell highlighted the maximally speedy ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by the EU member states and its full realization.

The sides also referred to the possibilities of starting Armenia-EU visa liberalization talks.

Pashinyan and Josep Borrell exchanged views on the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European reaffirmed EU’s support for a peaceful settlement.

