Armenia is leading country with growth pace in Europe, Pashinyan presents IMF assessment

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the leading country in terms of economic growth pace in the Eurasian Economic Union and among CIS countries, and also in the European region according to the IMF, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a news conference in Kapan where he is presenting a 3rd series of the 100 Facts About New Armenia.

“According to the three quarters of 2019, Armenia’s GDP growth totaled approximately 7,5%, which is 1,6 percentage points more than the 2017 indicator and 1,3 percentage points more than the 2018 indicator. According to the information of the three quarters Armenia is first in terms of economic growth pace in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS countries, and according to the International Monetary Foundation’s assessment also in the European region,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan