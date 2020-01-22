Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The new 20-member Cabinet of Lebanon led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab has been announced, and it includes a Lebanese-Armenian minister.

Vartine Ohanian has been appointed to serve as Youth and Sports Minister.

“This is the first time that the Government of Lebanon has an Armenian woman minister in its composition,” Aztag Daily Editor-In-Chief Shahan Gantaharian told ARMENPRESS. “This time there are more women ministers in the Cabinet. We have six women ministers,” he said.

The names of the new Cabinet Ministers are as follows, according to the National News Agency of Lebanon:

Hassan Diab as Prime Minister

- Zeina Akar as vice Prime Minister, National Defense Minister

- Nassif Hitti as Foreign and Emigrants Minister

- Ghazi Wazni as Finance Minister

- Mohammad Fahmi as Interior and Municipalities Minister

- Raymond Ghajar as Water and Energy Minister

- Talal Hawwat as Telecom Minister

- Raoul Nehme as Economy and Trade Minister

- Marie-Claude Najm as Justice Minister

- Michael Najjar as Public Works and Transportation Minister

- Imad Hoballah as Industry Minister

- Hamad Hassan as Public Health Minister

- Abbas Mortada as Agriculture and Culture Minister

- Lamia Yammine as Labor Minister

- Tarek Al-Majzoub as National Education Minister

- Manal Abdel-Samad as Information Minister

- Ramzi Mousharaffieh as Tourism and Social Affairs Minister

- Ghada Shreim as Minister for the Displaced

- Damianos Kattar as Environment and Administrative Development Minister

- Vartini Ohanian as Youth and Sports Minister

