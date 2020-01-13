Armenia to have representative in Upper Lars border checkpoint starting from February

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee receives opinions from agencies on the candidate of Armenia’s representative to the Upper Lars border checkpoint. The representative will most probably be appointed in January, SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan said at a press conference in response to Armenpress question.

“The candidacy of our representative to the Upper Lars has been presented to the government. We have the opinion of the foreign ministry, collect other opinions and views as well. I think this month we will appoint our representative and starting from February we will have our representative in Upper Lars”, he said.

Davit Ananyan added that in practice there is no problem with Russian partners. He assured that in case of any concrete situation or a need to provide clarification or intervention, they are cooperating with their partners and solve all issues. “But without a representative this requires a lot of efforts”, he said.

The workplace of Armenia’s permanent representative to the Upper Lars will be in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan