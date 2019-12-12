Authors of best articles on migration issues awarded

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. “Suitcase 2019” annual journalism contest on migration issues marks its 10 year anniversary of encouraging and motivating journalists raising awareness and reporting on challenges and opportunities in the field of migration. On 12 December 2019, ICMPD office in Armenia, together with UNHCR office in Armenia and “Repat Armenia” foundation, recognized the winners and rewarded the journalistic excellence, relevance and newsworthiness of press pieces dealing with migration in all its aspects.

ARMENPRESS reports the jury panel, which consisted of some of the most recognized experts in the field of journalism and migration, picked the 10 winners out of 81 shortlisted entries. This year edition honoured the best journalism in seven categories and offered 250 000 AMD equivalent prize to each winner. There was no winner identified in the category of “The best re-integration story” and Special prize was awarded for the most touching and original story on migration issues.



1. The best TV reportage on migration issues

Eliza Zakaryan, Noyan Tapan TV, «This is motherland, it is sweet», https://bit.ly/2LI67ry

2. The best radio reportage on migration issues

Satik Isahakyan, Public Radio, « The temple guarding the border of Anipemza and the kids that are not afraid of barbed wire», https://bit.ly/2OJpjac.

3. The best print article on migration issues

Ani Gasparyan, www.ankakh.com, «I came, open the door, Armenia», https://bit.ly/36lQbmA

4. The best multimedia reportage on migration issues

Sona Martirosyan, www.medialab.am, « 30 years in 30 square meter room», https://bit.ly/2LKwFs3

5. The best photo reportage on migration issues

Vaghinak Ghazaryan, 4plus.org, « Tatevik», https://bit.ly/2LI6Ed2

6. The best integration success story

Lusine Gharibyan, mediamax.am, «Comrade Tigran who came to Arzni from a world unknown», https://bit.ly/345CjeB

7. Special prize

Vahe Nersisyan, www.comics.am, «Deport», https://bit.ly/34a9VYX

UNHCR office in Armenia and “Repat Armenia” foundation awarded the prizes in the following categories:

1. Challenges and integration success stories of displaced Syrians in Armenia,

Anush Khachatryan, Public TV, Aravot Luso program, “Address: Armenia. Nerses Arslanyan”, https://bit.ly/2sfocX7

2. Integration prospects of refugees in Armenia

Urbanista team, www.urbnews.com, “The sounds of Moldovakan street”, https://bit.ly/2LIjM1w

3. The best material on Repatriation

Piruza Khalapyan, 4plus.org, «Natasha», https://bit.ly/2YGuo6G

