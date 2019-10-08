Alexis Ohanian attends Yerevan presentation of his book

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital venture company Alexis Ohanian advises in his book '' Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed'' not to wait for someone's permission for bringing to life any idea and set to work immediately.

ARMENPRESS reports the Yerevan presentation of Ohanian's book took place on October 8 in the presence of the author of the book, who answered the questions of reproters and talked with readers.

''Many young entrepreneurs asked me what is the secret of my success so I thought that the fastest and most effective way to answer them is writing a book'', he said.

''I want people to be more go-getting and to make steps without waiting for someone's permission. Internet and online tools give that opportunity to anyone'', Alexis Ohanian emphasized, confessing that writing a book was not so easy. ''For a week I remained at home where I could not use the internet and wrote the book during that one week'', Alexis Ohanian said.

Translator of the book Anna Mirzoyan emphasized that the book is about real people and real stories.

''The book mainly focuses on entrepreneurship and start-ups, but taking the initiative is not characteristic only of entrepreneurs. One of the heroes is a teacher who had a great contribution to the reconstruction of schools that were damaged as a result of a tornado. He opened the notebook and raised money for their reconstruction on the net’', Mirzoyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan