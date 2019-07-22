Armenian PM congratulates Zelensky on his party’s victory in Ukrainian parliamentary election

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his party – the Servant of the People, on the victory in the snap parliamentary election.

The Armenian PM congratulated Zelensky on Twitter in Ukrainian.

“Congratulations to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Servant of the People party on the victory in the Ukrainian parliamentary election. I am confident that the new parliament and government will continue the path of reforms with greater efforts and new opportunities for the Armenian-Ukrainian cooperation”, the PM said.

Snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on July 21.

Zelensky’s Servant of the People party garnered 42.45% of votes at the snap parliamentary election in the country after 50% of ballots were counted, TASS reported.

Five parties have so far overcome the five-percent threshold.

A total of 225 candidates will get seats in parliament by party lists, while candidates elected in single-seat constituencies are expected to secure 199 seats.

