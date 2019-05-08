“Vaccinations save lives” – Armenia’s Healthcare Minister gets Gardasil HPV shot live on air

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan, together with ministry staffers, received the Gardasil Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine live on air today to raise awareness on it importance. He said they wanted to show that the vaccine is safe, important, and is aimed at protecting from the potentially fatal disease.

The Healthcare Minister said the vaccine is manufactured by the world’s leading vaccine producer,

He said his wife has also been vaccinated, as well as many minor daughters of his ministry staffers.

Torosyan reminded that nearly 120 women die annually in Armenia from cervical cancer.

“By introducing the vaccination we seek to reach a zero indicator in nearest 10 years. Vaccinations save lives,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan