Departures and arrivals from Yerevan to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport being carried out on time

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. On May 6 flights and landings from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, where a plane has crashed on May 5, have been carried out without delays, spokesperson of Armenia International Airports CJSC Gevorg Abrahamyan told Armenpress.

He informed that the last aircraft from Sheremetyevo airport has landed in Zvartnots at 05:55 early morning.

“The last flight to Moscow’s airport has been carried out at 07:40 today. All flights operated on time”, he said.

According to the Sheremetyevo airport’s website, the flights are carried out in accordance with the schedule, however, there are also some delays.

Aeroflot’s passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers on board was bound for Murmansk and caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo airport shortly after the takeoff. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that 41 people had died, including two children. According to the Russian Health Ministry, a few people were injured. A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. There are no Armenians and citizens of Armenia among the victims.

