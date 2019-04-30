Discovering Armenia and its civil aviation opportunities: Danish students undergo internship in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Students of the University College Copenhagen conduct their internship in Armenia by examining the experience and opportunities of the country’s civil aviation sector. All costs are covered by the Danish side.

Tatevik Revazyan – chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS that she wants to keep the civil aviation open as a structure so that young people will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the field.

“It’s very important for the civil aviation and various state agencies in general, private structures to have very warm cooperation with students. As a result, the structure opens, people have a chance to get acquainted with its works, understand the probability of working there. Most of the people are not aware of the activity of this or that structure. And often it turns out that if we say that your grandfather is a pilot, then you can be aware of the aviation and would like to work there. Otherwise, you do not imagine and do not see your chance in that area. By opening the doors I want the youth to be interested in the field, and maybe there will be a desire to come and to work in this sector”, Tatevik Revazyan said.

This happened to Tatevik Revazyan when several years ago she came to Armenia from Denmark, where she studied at the Copenhagen Business School, visited the Zvartnots airport, got familiarized with the aviation opportunities. She has also worked at the Copenhagen airport and, thus, made a decision to continue her work in this sector.

“I do everything so that the school-children and the students will be interested in the field. And I am not limited only to Armenia. I express my support to the students of other countries to visit our country. In this case, Danish students are in Armenia who observe our aviation opportunities”, the Civil Aviation Committee chair said.

Last year two Danish students were in Armenia. Upon returning to Denmark, they told so much about Armenia that their friends also expressed a wish to undergo their internship in Yerevan. Jacob Taarup, lecturer at the University College Copenhagen, also contributes to this process, because he visited Armenia and doesn’t miss any chance to tell his students about Armenia.

Danish student Mads Eg is quite impressed with Armenia. In addition to getting acquainted with the opportunities of the aviation sector, the student also plans to visit many beautiful sites in Armenia to discover the country’s culture, history and cuisine.

“When the internship period came, I wanted to choose a country that is different, is not Denmark, not Europe. I heard a lot about Armenia and decided to visit here, also taking account Tatevik Revazyan’s factor. We plan to visit several towns, as well as churches. We will also visit the Genocide Museum”, Mads Eg said.

Nicolai Thomson is observing the security issues of the civil aviation buildings in Armenia. He has worked in this sphere in Denmark and says it is interesting for him to conduct research and raise problems.

Another student Niels Schmidt is interested in small aviation. He is examining the development opportunities of this field in Armenia, the regional experience and outlines what can be used for developing this field in Armenia.

The Danish students state that they are impressed with the Armenian cuisine. They note that each dish deserves tasting in Armenia. They specifically highlighted the Armenian dolma, lavash, barbeque, beer and coffee.

