Kocharyan expected to deliver statement in court

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. A hearing is underway at the Court of Appeals over former President Robert Kocharyan’s complaint against a lower court’s earlier decision on keeping him jailed for another two months pending trial.

Robert Kocharyan is personally expected to deliver a statement at court today.

The hearing is presided over by Judge Ruzanna Barseghyan.

Kocharyan’s jail term was extended on February 15 by a First Instance Court.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged with ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two security officers, during his final days as president. He is also charged with bribery.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan