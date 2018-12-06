Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations not priority in terms of topicality, argues HHK’s Ashotyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The policy of the Turkish leader is leading to clashes with almost all its neighboring states, and from this point of view it is important for the Armenian-Turkish relations normalization issue to remain on the political agenda, however it is not a priority with its urgency, Republican MP Armen Ashotyan, who seeks re-election in the December 9 general election, told reporters.

“The present-day leadership of Turkey is not ready to encourage the relationship process built on this global, universal values. Turkey’s leader stands out with plain belligerent, expansionist and aggressive policy. Syria too becomes the victim of this policy. This policy leads to Turkey’s clashes with all surrounding neighbors, perhaps with the exception of Georgia. And from this perspective the probable normalization issue of the Armenian-Turkish relations is important to remain on the political agenda, but it is not a priority with its pressingness ,” Ashotyan said.

He said that Republicans maintain the same paradigm of the possible normalization of relations – possible relations without preconditions in all levels – from diplomatic to economic.

According to Ashotyan, a simultaneous work must be done in order for the Turkish society and leadership to face their own past. He noted that arguments about the normalization of these relations are very theoretical not only for him, but also all other political forces.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan