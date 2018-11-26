Round Table Foundation awards scholarship certificates to 34 Syrian-Armenian and Iraqi- Armenian students

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The World Council of Churches Armenia Inter-Church Charitable Round Table Foundation (ART) hosted and awarded scholarship certificates to 34 students displaced due to the Syrian and Iraq wars within the project “Better Future for Syrian-Armenian Youth”. The project is funded by ART and co-implemented by “Aleppo” Compatriotic Charitable Non-Governmental Organization, the ART told Armenpress.

The project responds to the educational and training needs of Syrian students in Armenia by providing scholarships and financial aid. The scholarships are awarded through an announced open call, by evaluating the academic merit, community participation and undeniable socio-economic need of the applicants.

For the occasion of awarding the scholarships ART Foundation hosted the selected students and active participants of the project. Firstly, the youth had an informative tour around Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. They were welcomed at the ‘Ruben Sevak’ Museum by the Director Father Sevak Saribekyan. The museum’s gallery, dedicated to Ruben Sevak, Grigor Zohrab, Siamanto, Daniel Varuzhan and other intellectuals, features more than 200 works of art, as well as personal objects and works of Ruben Sevak. The students were also presented to the exhibits of the Treasury Museum of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The exhibits of the Treasury House have been brought to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin from different Armenian communities throughout time, comprising a vast geographical area. These exhibits come to testify about the skill and high artistic taste of the Armenian craftsmen of different centuries, their unique perception of beauty.

The students later were greeted by Doctor Karen Nazaryan, Executive Director of ART Foundation’s, and Mr. Sarkis Balkhian, Executive Director of Aleppo-NGO’s. Mr. Levon Antonyan, the Head of the Department for Cooperation with Armenian Communities of the Near East and Middle East of the Ministry of Diaspora, Ms. Anahit Hayrapetyan, UNHCR External Relations Associate, and Ms. Lena Baghdasaryan, Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Finance Officer also participated in the event.

In total, as a result of an open call announced in fall 2018, 57 applications had been received. The applications were evaluated by an independent Selection Committee comprised of representatives of ART Foundation, Aleppo-NGO and a Syrian-Armenian student representative. Each application was considered thoroughly, evaluating the academic merit, participation in the project and the socio-economic needs of the applicant. As a result, 34 scholarship holders were selected representing 14 higher educational institutions of Armenia.