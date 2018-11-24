Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s citywide rally kicked off Saturday morning from Yerevan’s Nor Nork district.

“Our today’s march is a unique recap of the walking tour that we started together on 31st of March, 2018 from the Vardanants Square in Gyumri, and which was crowned with the non-violent velvet revolution,” Pashinyan told the crowd of supporters. “In two days this political phase is being concluded, and we can say that we have fulfilled the commitments we assumed before you,” Pashinyan said, referring to the official start of the campaigning period that will begin Monday.

Earlier on November 21, when Pashinyan announced he will hold this rally, he said that the march will proceed across the entire city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan