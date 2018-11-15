Court of Cassation overturns decision of Court of Appeal to eliminate Kocharyan's detention

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Cassation of Armenia has overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal to eliminate Robert Kocharyan's detention and the case has been sent to the same court for a new examination.

ARMENPRESS reports after examining the complaints of both former President Robert Kocharyan and Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, the Court of Cassation made a decision to partially satisfy the motion of the Prosecutor General and to reject the motion of Kocharyan’s lawyers.

The decision enters into force immediately after the trial and cannot be appealed.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia had submitted a cassation complaint to overturn the decision of the Court of Appeal, as well as to restore the decision of the Court of 1st instance about applying pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, but the Court of Cassation satisfied Prosecutor General’s complaint partially, overturning the decision of the Court of Appeal and sending the case back to the same court for a new examination.

