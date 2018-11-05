‘Ceasefire violations are minimal, mostly not targeted: In any case we must be ready for any scenario’ – Pashinyan says in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire violation cases are minimal, mostly not targeted, and in fact, overall, the agreements are maintained but not completely, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the visit to several sections of the eastern border together with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, the government told Armenpress.

Pashinyan got acquainted with the process of the military service and the situation in the border.

“We must record that the ceasefire violation cases are minimal, mostly not targeted, and actually, I can state that overall the agreements are maintained but not completely. In any case we must be ready for any scenario. There are problems, which seem, are solved, but we need to ask the soldier whether these problems are solved or not. If we don’t discuss the problems openly, we will face difficulties for solving them”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The acting PM and the President of Artsakh talked to the soldiers, listened to the opinions of commanders and staff on various matters. Pashinyan assured that everything will be done first of all for the comfort of soldiers. “We are actively discussing food-related issues and hope that we will implement the proposed mechanisms through a pilot program in order to understand to what extent they are effective. It’s obvious that no one, neither the commanding staff, nor soldiers and parents are satisfied with the current system. And also the involvement of commanding staff in solving everyday issues distracts them from solving combat preparedness issues, and we have a task to engage the military exclusively in the military work”, the acting PM said.

