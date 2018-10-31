Cold autumn? CIS beauty pageant to turn the heat up with jaw-dropping sexy Yerevan show

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Three models – Yeva Baghdasaryan, Viktoria Margaryan and Tina Hayrapetyan, will represent Armenia at the upcoming Top Model CIS 2018 International Beauty Pageant.

The contest will take place in Yerevan from October 25 to November 5.

30 dazzling models from CIS and post-Soviet countries, as well as Eastern Europe are in Yerevan to compete at the event.

The final will take place November 4.

The contest also features numerous other events, such as visits to sightseeing locations and cultural sites.

The pageant is dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of the establishment of Yerevan.

The initiator of the event is Nairi Mnatsakanyan, the founder and organizer of the Miss CIS International Beauty Contest. He is also the director of Nairi Travel tourism agency. He holds the title of Honored Citizen of Eurasian Countries.

