Investigative Committee rejects Kocharyan’s motion on victim status in wiretapping case

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has rejected the motion filed by former President Robert Kocharyan on granting him a status of a victim in court within the framework of the ongoing investigation into the leaked wiretapped phone recording of the National Security Service director and the Special Investigative Service director, according to the ex-president’s legal representative Hovhannes Khudoyan.

The Investigative Committee has said it rejected the motion because the investigation did not reveal any information about possible influence on the judiciary.

Kocharyan will appeal the rejection to the Prosecutor General, the attorney said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan