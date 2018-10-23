“Armenia in EEU: Eurasian Economic Integration in Action” presented: Finished goods exports volumes double

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the “Armenia in EEU: Eurasian Economic Integration in Action” book took place October 23 within the framework of the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan.

The book was published by the Integration and Development Research and Analytical NGO and the Eurasian Expert Club.

Eurasian Expert Club coordinator Aram Safaryan told ARMENPRESS that the book features the studies of Armenia’s top experts on Eurasian integration. The book includes forecasts and research of the Eurasian integration from perspectives of sociology, economics, civilization, and culture.

“This joint work of our experts is an attempt to tell our readers up close with greater information about the place and role of Armenia in Eurasian economic integration,” he said.

According to him, Armenia’s participation in this integration process is the right choice taking into account economic developments of the past two years, namely the increase in volumes of finished goods, and the continuous development of an entire range of industrial branches.

Eurasian Expert Club member Ashot Tavadyan said that the book shows that the main goal of integration is to increase quality of life. “For a country having a small economy this first of all is manifested by growth in exports of finished goods. During the past two years our finished goods exports to EEU have doubled, which in turns enables to create new jobs,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan