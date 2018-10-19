“Yerevan: From the Bronze Age to the Capital of Pink Tuff” exhibition to open at History Museum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A three-day scientific conference will launch in Yerevan’s History Museum on October 23 within the framework of celebrations dedicated to the capital’s 2800th anniversary. The conference is being held by the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia and the Yerevan State University. During the opening ceremony Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, Director of the History Museum of Yerevan Armine Sargsyan, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography Pavel Avetisyan, as well as others are expected to deliver remarks during the event. The reports will focus on Yerevan’s economy, science, culture, history. There will be 30 reports during the conference.

Director of the History Museum of Yerevan Armine Sargsyan told Armenpress that during these days an interesting exhibition consisting of two parts will open in the Museum. It is titled “Yerevan: From the Bronze Age to the Capital of Pink Tuff”.

“During the exhibition the Museum’s bronze age collections which have been discovered in Yerevan and other places in Armenia will be displayed. The meaning of displaying these collections is that the bronze age has been a period of civilization in Armenia where Yerevan played its key role. All exhibits have been discovered during the excavations of the recent years, and they will be presented to the public for the first time”, she said.

The second theme of the exhibition is the capital of pink tuff. The collection of paintings of the Museum will present how Yerevan of pink tuff has been built. The exhibition will remain open by the end of the year.

Armine Sargsyan informed that the History Museum will be open on October 21 from 11:00 to 19:00 for free.

There are nearly 97.000 exhibits at the History Museum of Yerevan.

