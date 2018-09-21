President promotes Chief of General Staff to Lieutenant general rank

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has awarded military titles today on the occasion of Independence Day, the president’s office said.

Major general Artak Davtyan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant general.

Colonel Armen Vardanyan, the head of the air defense forces, was promoted to major general.

