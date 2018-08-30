Government approves charter, composition of military-industrial committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has approved the charter and composition of the military-industrial committee, a new body.

The bill will later pass through parliament for approval.

The composition includes – Prime Minister of Armenia (chairman of committee), Secretary of Security Council (deputy chairman of committee), defense minister, foreign minister, minister of economic development and investments, finance minister, minister of territorial administration and development, minister of emergency situations, minister of transportation, communication and IT, minister of education and science, director of national security service, police chief, chief of general staff of the military, chairman of the science committee of the ministry of education and science, chairman of the defense ministry’s military-industrial committee (secretary of committee), and the president of the national academy of sciences.

