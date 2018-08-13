Republican Party doesn’t see grounds for keeping ex-President Kocharyan in custody

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party believes that there are no sufficient grounds to keep 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in custody, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“We believe that the decision to remand the 2nd President in custody is unlawful, and he cannot hinder the exercise of justice if released”, Sharmazanov said. “It’s not normal when the 2nd President is remanded in custody with such a flawed argumentation. Sufficient grounds are needed for keeping the former President in custody, but I don’t see that grounds”, the Vice Speaker said.

He also commented on their motion filed to the prosecutor general to change the court’s ruling to remand Kocharyan in custody, stating that they have applied a similar practice in subsequent days of March 1.

“After the 2008 March 1 events I have applied to former prosecutor Aghvan Hovsepyan to change the precautionary measure of Suren Surenyants. It is the MP’s constitutional right, and I use that right both now and previously”, he said.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.

45 MPs signed a petition to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, but the Prosecutor General’s Office rejected it, stating that the grounds to keep Robert Kocharyan in custody are maintained and the selection of another precautionary measure not related to detention is still unable to guarantee the uninterrupted process of the investigation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan