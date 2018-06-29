Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

Armenia’s undefeated Narek Abgaryan to fight for WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian bantamweight boxer Narek Abgaryan, pictured right, the undefeated fighter from Yerevan who has nine wins and no defeats as a professional, will face Mexico’s Jesus Galicia for the WBC International Silver title.

The bout will take place today, June 29, in Spain.

