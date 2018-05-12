Criminal case launched against former principal of Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan school

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Criminal case was filed against former principal of Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan public school Ruzanna Azizyan, Gor Abrahamyan, adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier today the Investigative Committee informed that there is no criminal case against the school’s former principal in the Committee’s proceedings.

A heated protest involving school children, parents and staff launched in Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan school on May 4. The protesters were demanding the resignation of the principal – Ruzanna Azizyan.

School children were chanting “Azizyan Go Away” outside the school.

Teachers were also involved, claiming to have been treated unfairly because of their participation in the latest demonstrations. Teachers claim the principal had even locked the exits of the school in order not to allow the teachers to join the protests.

Ruzanna Azizyan filed for resignation on May 5. She has been dismissed on May 5 following her resignation request.

