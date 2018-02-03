Midfielder Arzumanyan trains at Yerevan’s FC Banants
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Former midfielder of Armenia’s national football team Robert Arzumanyan is training in FC Banants – the Premier League Yerevan club, the club told ARMENPRESS.
No other details have been disclosed yet.
Until now Arzumanyan was training in FC Alashkert – the current champion of Armenia.
As part of the Armenian national team, Arzumanyan had 74 appearances, scoring 5 goals.
The midfielder’s last club was FC Shakhter Karagandy.
- 13:25 Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film
- 13:12 OSCE PA President stresses need of international co-op for settling protracted conflicts
- 13:07 Macron’s pro-Armenian decisions meet expectations of local community - CCAF
- 12:44 Former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74
- 12:43 Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact over past week
- 12:29 Pixar to create animated movie on FC Barcelona
- 12:13 Over 30,000 people left without power supply in St. Petersburg
- 11:57 Iraqi military commence operation to eliminate ISIS along Saudi border
- 11:42 Yerevan rescuers prevent suicide on bridge
- 10:56 European Stocks down - 02-02-18
- 10:55 US stocks down - 02-02-18
- 10:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-02-18
- 10:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 02-02-18
- 10:50 Oil Prices Down - 02-02-18
- 10:45 Road conditions update – 03/02/2018
- 09:52 Mkhitaryan first to arrive in Arsenal training camp ahead of Everton match
- 09:41 Midfielder Arzumanyan trains at Yerevan’s FC Banants
- 09:23 FC Banants Armen Ghukasyan to play for Belarus’ Gorodeya
- 02.02-20:52 Armenia plans to reach 100% digitalization of state-business partnership by 2030
- 02.02-20:30 Mkhitaryan’s transfer to “Arsenal” encourages Aubameyang to do the same – friends reunited
- 02.02-19:50 Armenia’s Health Minister briefs President Sargsyan on reforms and measures to tackle priority issues
- 02.02-19:31 Taxes paid by Armenia's top 1000 taxpayers grow by 13%
- 02.02-19:24 Armenia’s parliament speaker praises Mexico’s balanced position on NK conflict
- 02.02-18:20 Eduard Sharmazanov discusses draft law on Large families with parents of multiple children
- 02.02-18:17 Newly appointed Ambassador of Mexico delivers credentials to President Sargsyan
- 02.02-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-02-18
- 02.02-17:35 Asian Stocks - 02-02-18
- 02.02-17:25 President Sargsyan holds consultation with PSRC members
- 02.02-17:23 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia on February 8-9
- 02.02-17:19 Armenian Prime Minister, Uzbek counterpart hold private meeting in Almaty
- 02.02-16:55 Keeping Yerevan’s public transportation tariff affordable among priorities of reforms
- 02.02-16:53 Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk meets with Azerbaijani defense minister
- 02.02-16:35 Major reforms commenced in Yerevan public transportation system
- 02.02-16:34 Armenia’s agriculture minister meets with new Ambassador of Lebanon
- 02.02-16:32 Armenian PM participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Kazakhstan
09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1950 times Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin
12:15, 01.31.2018
Viewed 1663 times Khachaturyan’s music helped Ernest Hemingway to know Armenia – highlights of composer’s South America tour
15:00, 01.27.2018
Viewed 1652 times Alexey Hekimyan’s favourite songs to presented for first time accompanied by symphony orchestra: special guests of the concert are Vakhtang Kikabidze and Nani Bregvadze
10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1622 times Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105
15:50, 01.27.2018
Viewed 1615 times Armenia’s Defense Ministry allows to bury Sarkis Hatspanian in Yerablur Pantheon