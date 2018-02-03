Midfielder Arzumanyan trains at Yerevan’s FC Banants

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Former midfielder of Armenia’s national football team Robert Arzumanyan is training in FC Banants – the Premier League Yerevan club, the club told ARMENPRESS.

No other details have been disclosed yet.

Until now Arzumanyan was training in FC Alashkert – the current champion of Armenia.

As part of the Armenian national team, Arzumanyan had 74 appearances, scoring 5 goals.

The midfielder’s last club was FC Shakhter Karagandy.