Prices of petrol and diesel fuel almost the same in Armenia and Georgia - SCPEC

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The prices of petrol and diesel fuel in Armenia and Georgia are almost the same, but the pricing mechanisms are different, Artak Shaboyan – chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC), told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Our studies show that the prices of petrol and diesel fuel in Armenia and Georgia are almost the same, but we need to take into account that there are pricing differences in these two countries. The petrol is imported to Armenia via Georgia through railway. The calculations show that the transportation costs greatly affect the petrol cost price”, Artak Shaboyan said. He stated that the geography of countries of import is also different. If Armenia conducts import mainly from Russia, Romania and Bulgaria, Georgia imports from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Commenting on the change in price of petrol and diesel fuel in Armenia during 2017, in particular, on the increase of these prices, the official said this was conditioned by the increase in import prices.

This year as well a price increase in these commodity markets was recorded due to changes in tax rates.