Football Federation boss meets with representatives of Armenia’s clubs


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan held a meeting with representatives of the clubs, the federation said.

Hayrapetyan chaired the meeting in the federation HQ.

The meeting was attended by executives and coaches of Armenia’s Premier and 1st League clubs of the Championship of Armenia.

The officials discussed issues related to the championship.

 




