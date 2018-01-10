Expert says Sargsyan, Karapetyan should remain at country’s leadership after April

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Harutyunyan, director of the Noravank scientific-educational foundation, says he believes that President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and defense minister Vigen Sargsyan must continue their tenure in the top leadership of the country after April 2018.

“I believe changes aren’t appropriate. Serzh Sargsyan with his political skills, Karen Karapetyan with his economic skills, as well as Vigen Sargsyan must be after April of 2018”, he told a press conference.

Speaking on results in the economic sector, Harutyunyan mentioned that there is a significant progress in the area, but at the same time he note that despite the export growth the scientific direction is almost absent in the overall product range.

“This is a consequence that Armenia is significantly yielding its neighbors in the scientific-technological development issue. And even more so in the case when our society is greatly interested in research”, Harutyunyan said, nevertheless highlighting the creation of solar stations and the Big Data Center.

Harutyunyan also mentioned the agreement with the EU in terms of Armenia’s progress in the international arena.

He also commented on the NK conflict settlement process, stressing that he doesn’t forecast progress yet, but also doesn’t see probability of large scale military actions.